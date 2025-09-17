Denmark to acquire long-range weapons against Russian threat

The acquisition could include missiles and drones capable of hitting targets in enemy territory, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. He did not say how much the government would spend on this effort or specify which weapons it would buy.

The NATO member said last week it would spend 58 billion Danish crowns ($9.20 billion) on European-made air defence systems, its largest arms purchase ever.

The war in Ukraine "shows the importance of having the ability to strike back or strike deep, as well as having an integrated layered air defence together with ground-based air defense," Poulsen said.