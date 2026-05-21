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Miyajima Island
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Miyajima Island
Fire ravages Buddhist temple on Miyajima Island
Authorities cited by Jiji Press reported that a sacred hall associated with the Buddhist monk Kukai was destroyed by fire on Japan’s Miyajima Island on Wednesday.
21 May 2026-19:40
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