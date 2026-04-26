Mohammad Nasir

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Extreme temperatures causing early mango loss for Rajshahi growers
The ongoing heatwave and prolonged dry spell are adversely affecting mango orchards in Rajshahi, raising concerns among growers over potential production losses this season.
26 Apr 2026-15:57
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