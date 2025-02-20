News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
National Petroleum Corporation
Tag:
National Petroleum Corporation
China completes drilling of Asia's deepest vertical well
20 Feb 2025-13:20
Latest News
14 detained, multiple injured in clashes outside Iranian embassy in London
Belarus opposition leader to move from Lithuania to Poland
Brazil's Lula praises historic EU-Mercosur deal despite missing signing
Finland greenlights €98 million defense aid package for Ukraine
Denmark protesters back Greenland after Trump’s takeover threat
Cambodia detains 75 suspects in recent online scam raids
Uganda’s president wins amid ballot stuffing claims
Iran's Supreme Leader accuses the US of fueling deadly protests
Trump invites Erdogan to be founding member of Gaza peace board
Italy may reassess its NATO role in Greenland, says Meloni
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31