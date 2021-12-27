News.az
Tag:
Natural Disaster
Vietnam faces $3.86B loss from record natural disasters
04 Dec 2025-13:30
Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 600, with 2,600 injured
01 Dec 2025-23:54
Australia announces disaster in storm-stricken eastern regions
18 Jan 2025-14:42
Russia launches mass production of mobile bomb shelters for protection against radiation
19 Nov 2024-15:12
Nigeria's flood death toll nears 300
20 Sep 2024-09:10
Amazon basin rivers reach record-low water levels amid severe drought
18 Sep 2024-17:58
Poland may declare state of natural disaster amid severe floods
-VIDEO
16 Sep 2024-10:55
German insurers to pay for record losses from natural disasters in 2021
27 Dec 2021-18:51
