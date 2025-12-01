Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 600, with 2,600 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency announced on Monday that the death toll from the catastrophic floods and landslides that hit Sumatra Island has risen to at least 604.

The agency stated in a press release that 464 people are still missing, while 2,600 have been injured, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It explained that more than 1.5 million people have been affected, and approximately 570,000 have fled their homes.

North Sumatra province was the hardest hit, with 283 confirmed deaths.

Officials also reported 165 deaths in West Sumatra and 156 deaths in Aceh province, at the northern tip of Sumatra.

Monsoon rains hit large parts of Sumatra last week, causing rivers to overflow, landslides to occur, and entire areas to be submerged.

