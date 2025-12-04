Vietnam faces $3.86B loss from record natural disasters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natural disasters in Vietnam have caused economic losses estimated at 97 trillion Vietnamese dong (approximately 3.86 billion U.S. dollars) so far in 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

According to the ministry, Vietnam experienced 21 storms and tropical depressions over the first eleven months of 2025, surpassing the previous record of 20 in 2017, leaving 409 people dead or missing in total, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities warn of continued risks of flash floods and landslides, particularly in central provinces, as more heavy rains are forecast this month.

