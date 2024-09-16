Poland may declare state of natural disaster amid severe floods -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the country might soon declare a state of natural disaster due to severe flooding impacting the southwestern provinces.

In #Poland, the small town of #stronieślaskie was flooded after a dam burst and could not withstand the pressure of the water. pic.twitter.com/oo6Rce4SfW — News.Az (@news_az) September 16, 2024

“Following consultations with the relevant ministers and departments, I have ordered the preparation of a Council of Ministers' decree on the introduction of a state of natural disaster,” Tusk wrote on X, News.Az reports.At least two people have died in Poland following devastating floods that have been sweeping through the country’s south-western regions throughout the weekend, damaging infrastructure and destroying homesteads.The authorities have described the situation as being very dramatic as several dozen rivers in the region are above the alarm level.

News.Az