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Nicosia
Cyprus pushes EU to endorse joint defense plan ahead of summit
Ahead of Thursday's informal summit in Nicosia, Christodoulides urged fellow EU leaders to create a clear "playbook" for responding to situations where a member state comes under attack.
22 Apr 2026-20:40
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