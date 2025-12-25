News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nis Oil Firm
Tag:
Nis Oil Firm
Serbia backs talks over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
25 Dec 2025-17:45
Latest News
Türkiye detains over 140 in nationwide drug raids
Azerbaijan MOD urges public not to worry over explosion sounds
Why the attempt on a GRU leader is a strategic message, not a random crime
Gold extends gains as silver prices jump sharply
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast
Vasily Papava: Iran and the United States will have to find a complex compromise for real de-escalation – INTERVIEW
State Bank of India shares hit record high after earnings beat
Who was the boy Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to?
Third impeachment bid targets Philippine VP Sara Duterte
Kenneth Walker III wins historic Super Bowl MVP
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31