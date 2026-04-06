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From coal mines to noodle stalls
06 Apr 2026-11:02
Latest News
Pakistan declines to confirm proposed Iran peace framework
34 killed as US and Israel bomb Iran. Top university hit
Why a school in Chernihiv became a target in Russia’s drone campaign
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Iran warns of stronger retaliation if civilian targets are struck again
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Iran targets US forces on Kuwait’s Bubiyan island
How close are US and Iran to reaching ceasefire today?
Senior Russian general dies in Crimea plane crash
Beijing prepared for years for a war that is not its own
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