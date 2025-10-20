News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
8.2°C
46.8°F
Feels like:
5.3°C
5.3°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Nuclear Stockpile Agency
Tag:
Nuclear Stockpile Agency
US nuclear stockpile agency to lay off hundreds amid ongoing shutdown
20 Oct 2025-19:49
Latest News
Two congressional candidates go missing in Colombia
Iran-US talks resume in Geneva after brief pause
Cuba foils armed infiltration attempt
Watch:
Afghanistan launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts
Russia may block Telegram in April, sources say
Sweden hosts exhibition on Khojaly Genocide
Setback for Meta as court adviser backs EU regulators in data spat
HKEX enjoys bumper year in 2025 with record earnings
Hillary Clinton faces Epstein congressional inquiry
HSBC cuts U.S. exposure, boosts EM equities
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31