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Nusa Tenggara
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A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, shaking parts of the East Nusa Tenggara province, according to authorities.21 Apr 2026-10:55
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A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province early Monday, with no tsunami potential, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).27 Oct 2025-13:29
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A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Thursday without prompting large waves, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said.17 Jul 2025-15:00
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