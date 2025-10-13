News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
4.2°C
39.6°F
Feels like:
-0.5°C
-0.5°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
October 13
Tag:
October 13
Hostage release set to begin early on October 13, says Prime Minister’s office spokesperson
13 Oct 2025-00:57
Latest News
US, Israeli forces strike Gandhi Hospital in Tehran -
VIDEO
UAE closes embassy in Tehran
Iranian drones target US bases in northern Iraq -
VIDEO
Canada thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of its nationals from Iran
Trump says US destroyed nine Iranian warships
Israel strikes Iran state TV and radio headquarters in Tehran -
VIDEO
US confirms B-2 bombers used in Iran strikes -
VIDEO
Saudi Arabia authorizes retaliation against Iran
US base at Erbil airport comes under attack -
VIDEO
Yasam Ayavefe responds to UAE Airspace suspension with community support at Mileo Dubai
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31