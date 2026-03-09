X investigates racist posts by xAI’s Grok chatbot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social media platform X is investigating “racist and offensive” content generated by xAI’s chatbot, Grok.

The posts reportedly contain hate-filled and racist responses triggered by user prompts. X and xAI have not immediately commented, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

X’s safety teams are urgently reviewing Grok’s behavior to prevent further offensive content.

This comes amid global scrutiny of AI-generated content. Governments and regulators have increasingly targeted sexually explicit or illegal material produced by Grok, including restrictions on image editing and blocking certain users based on location. In January, xAI implemented safeguards to prevent users from generating images of people in revealing clothing where such content is illegal, though the specific countries were not named.

News.Az