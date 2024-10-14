Russia announces evacuation of over 110,000 people from Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced early Monday that more than 110,000 people have been evacuated from the border region of Kursk in response to Ukraine’s offensive, which has been ongoing since August.

Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that a total of 112,337 individuals were evacuated from the Kursk region News.Az reports, citing Russian media. She noted that just over 12,000 residents are currently in temporary accommodation centers, while more than 100,000 have sought refuge with relatives and friends.Moskalkova added that approximately 40,000 people either declined to evacuate or have returned to their homes. Additionally, she reported that 30,415 individuals, including 7,600 children, are housed in 960 temporary centers across 65 regions of Russia, many of whom fled shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions two years ago.Ukraine has not yet responded to Moskalkova's statements. The incursion into the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces began on the night of August 5-6, when they entered near the town of Sudzha, located about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border.

