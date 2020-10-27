News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5°C
41°F
Feels like:
2.6°C
2.6°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Oil Tanker Hijacking
Tag:
Oil Tanker Hijacking
UK: 7 arrested after attempted oil tanker hijacking
27 Oct 2020-00:18
Latest News
Russian drone strike injures 4 in Kharkiv
IRGC names ships allowed through Strait of Hormuz
Rybakina beats Kostyuk to reach Indian Wells last 16
JetBlue resumes flights after brief system outage
Domino’s UK profit drops 15% amid weak sales
Iran's IRGC claims strike on US base in Iraq's Kurdistan
What happens if Iran blocks oil exports during the ongoing war?
Türkiye deploys NATO Patriot missile defense system in Malatya
Iran threatens to block oil exports amid ongoing war
Air-taxi maker Archer sues Joby over China connections
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31