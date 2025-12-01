News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
14.3°C
57.7°F
Feels like:
13.6°C
13.6°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Oppama
Tag:
Oppama
Nissan in talks with Foxconn to build EVs in Japan and avoid factory closure
07 Jul 2025-12:57
Latest News
Drone attack kills two in Zaporizhzhia
BTS returns with massive Seoul comeback after 4 years
Bahrain urges public to seek shelter after emergency siren
Ukraine stops large-scale Russian breakthrough -
VIDEO
Japan beat Australia to win Asian Cup again
Iranian gas flow to Iraq resumes after attack
US military to adopt Palantir AI as core system
US airports feed unpaid TSA workers amid crisis
Nvidia CEO: Nvidia stands “100% in Israel” amid war -
VIDEO
Pair arrested near UK nuclear submarine base
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31