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Opus
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Anthropic Labs has recently unveiled a new product called Claude Design, designed for its flagship AI model. The tool, as described by Anthropic, enables users to collaborate with Claude to produce polished visual work such as designs, prototypes, slides, one-pagers, and more.17 Apr 2026-19:37
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On Thursday, Anthropic introduced its new AI model, Claude Opus 4.7, claiming it is an upgrade from previous versions, though it remains "broadly less capable" than the latest Claude Mythos Preview.16 Apr 2026-19:00
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Shares of Asian Paints Ltd surged 5.5% on Wednesday, making it the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, as investors reacted to multiple positive triggers — a leadership shake-up at rival Birla Opus, easing crude oil prices, and an expected increase in the company’s weightage on the MSCI Standard Index.06 Nov 2025-11:20
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