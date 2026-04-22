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Palaeontologist
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Palaeontologist
Rare "nails in wood" fossil revealed as jaw of world’s oldest marine crocodile
An amateur fossil hunter who found a rare fragment from the world's oldest marine crocodile said she thought it was a piece of wood with nails driven through it.
22 Apr 2026-09:56
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