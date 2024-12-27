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Piaggio
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Italian aircraft manufacturer Piaggio Aerospace, now owned by Türkiye-based defense company Baykar, has secured its first order for its next-generation P.180 Avanti NX aircraft, marking a key milestone in its return to the global aviation market.24 Apr 2026-12:10
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Turkish drone maker Baykar's acquisition of Italian aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace is now finalized, according to a statement by Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.01 Jul 2025-14:07
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Italy has officially approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, a prominent player in the aviation industry, to Baykar, a leading Turkish manufacturer of unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).27 Dec 2024-15:54
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