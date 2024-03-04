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Pledge
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Chinese electric vehicle powerhouse BYD is launching an aggressive new campaign to win over skeptical consumers and accelerate the adoption of its "God’s Eye" advanced driver-assistance system. The bold move comes as the world’s largest EV manufacturer faces a mounting domestic price war, slowing consumer demand, and declining profit margins.
28 May 2026-17:51
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Iran’s Jewish community has reaffirmed the Iranian nation’s resilience in the face of what it described as US and Israeli military conspiracies, pledged to preserve national sovereignty, and declared allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.22 May 2026-09:18
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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has become the first sitting head of state to sign an international petition calling for the release of convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison.04 May 2026-21:08
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COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has kickstarted the first national discussions on the formulation of Sustainability and Environmental Criteria – an integral part of the COP29 Sponsorship and Partnership Strategy, News.az reports.
05 Jun 2024-23:18
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