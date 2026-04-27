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Plovdiv
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Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 is projected to cost Bulgaria between EUR 20 million and EUR 30 million, but the event is expected to yield excellent financial returns, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov announced on Thursday.21 May 2026-12:42
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During a visit to Sofia Tech Park Monday, Bulgarian engineering physicist Petko Dinev, who contributed to NASA’s Artemis missions, expressed pride in his work and optimism about Bulgaria’s role in space technology saying his "biggest dream" is to see a Moon landing captured with his company’s cameras.27 Apr 2026-15:26
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