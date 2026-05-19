Multiple provinces across China issue alerts amid heavy rains

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Authorities across multiple regions in China, including the south, southwest and central parts, have raised emergency levels and issued disaster warnings on Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash the country.

In south China's Hainan Province, strong southerly air currents brought persistent downpours from Monday to Tuesday. Parts of southeastern and northern Hainan saw heavy to extremely heavy rain, with five townships recording over 300 mm of rainfall, News.az reports.

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The provincial disaster prevention, reduction and relief authorities of Hainan raised emergency response for floods and storms from Level IV to Level III. The province also upgraded its heavy rain alert to Level III.

Authorities have issued geological disaster warnings for multiple areas. From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, some townships face a Level III alert for a relatively high risk of rain-induced geological disasters, while areas including Sanya and Wuzhishan are under a Level IV alert. The meteorological department anticipates that heavy rainfall will persist in certain townships from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

In southwest China's Guizhou Province, accumulated rainfall has exceeded 250 mm in some areas, including Guiding County, where a sudden, extremely heavy downpour triggered severe flooding and landslides, leaving four people dead and five others missing as of Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial geological disaster prevention and control headquarters activated a Level III alert for geological disasters in the Qiandongnan, Qiannan and Qianxinan prefectures. The meteorological bureau forecasts that severe convective weather will persist from Tuesday night to Thursday, with the risk of geological disasters remaining high.

Local authorities are urged to closely monitor changes in rainfall and water conditions and to evacuate people in high-risk areas in a timely manner.

Central China's Hunan Province activated a Level IV emergency response for geological disasters, noting that the widespread impact and high accumulated rainfall from recent downpours pose a high risk of such disasters.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I representing the highest severity.

News.Az