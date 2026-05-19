U.S. may hit Iran again

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U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States may need to strike Iran again, adding that he was only an hour away from deciding on an attack before postponing it.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said Iran's leaders were "begging" to make a deal, but warned that a new U.S. attack could take place in the coming days if no agreement is reached, News.az reports.

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He said the timeline could be Friday, the weekend or early next week, stressing that Washington "can't let them have a new nuclear weapon."

News.Az