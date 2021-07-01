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Political News
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The issue of opening new consulate general of Russia on the territory of Azerbaijan is being worked on at the political level, the head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aleksey Klimov, said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports02 Oct 2024-14:05
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South Sudanese political leaders have been urged to collaborate in order to conclude the transitional period and adhere to the election schedule, News.Az reports citing Radiotamazuj .12 Sep 2024-11:25
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