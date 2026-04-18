OTS foreign ministers to meet as part of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

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The 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum is continuing in Türkiye.

The second day of the event will feature several panels, sessions, and meetings, as well as an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala on October 7 last year, the Declaration adopted by heads of state—at Türkiye’s initiative—highlighted the need for more frequent meetings of OTS foreign ministers. In this context, an informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Istanbul on March 7 this year, where the importance of forming a common position amid regional and global developments and enhancing foreign policy coordination was stressed.

In the Joint Statement on Recent Developments in the Middle East adopted at the end of the meeting, attacks against Türkiye and Azerbaijan were also condemned, reaffirming strong solidarity and a common stance within the organization.

The April 18 meeting in Antalya will mark the next stage of recently intensified high-level engagement within the Organization of Turkic States, described by member states as a ‘Family Council.’

Alongside Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which holds the rotating chairmanship, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will also be represented. Officials are expected to exchange views on pressing global and regional issues.

Bilateral meetings between foreign ministers are also expected to be held on the margins of the meeting.

News.Az