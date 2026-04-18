5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Kuril Islands

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted the Kuril Islands at 0028 GMT on Saturday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The epicenter of the quake, which had a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be located at 45.42 degrees north latitude and 151.05 degrees east longitude.

News.Az