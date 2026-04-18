Azerbaijani, Portuguese FMs discuss boosting ties

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel on Saturday discussed prospects for advancing bilateral relations and expanding political dialogue, the Foreign Ministry said in a post on its X account.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Türkiye, also covered enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade and energy sectors, as well as interaction within international organisations, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The sides also explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, including through the opening of a Portuguese embassy in Azerbaijan.

News.Az