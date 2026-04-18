UN warns of worsening conditions after Afghanistan floods

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More than 73,000 people have been affected by recent floods across 31 provinces in Afghanistan over the past 12 days, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said, according to local media Tolo News on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the report, the floods have caused extensive damage, destroying thousands of homes, agricultural land, and key infrastructure, including roads. Displaced families, particularly women and girls, are facing serious challenges in accessing healthcare services.

The immediate needs identified include food, shelter, cash assistance, and psychosocial support.

Humanitarian agencies have called for increased assistance to address the growing needs and prevent further deterioration of living conditions.

News.Az