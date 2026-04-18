IRGC warns Strait of Hormuz returns to ‘previous state’

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The IRGC’s joint military command has issued a statement claiming that control of the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state” due to the United States’ continuing blockade of Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the IRGC command said the US has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade.”

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces,” it said.

“Until the United States restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition,” the IRGC command added.

News.Az