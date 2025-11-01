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Presidential Power
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.18 Mar 2026-11:41
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Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday announced his departure from the People Power Party (PPP), urging the public to support the party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo.17 May 2025-11:44
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