After 4 Israeli soldiers’ deaths, Israel, Hezbollah agree to renew ceasefire

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Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, according to U.S. and Israeli officials, following a violent final surge of strikes that left dozens dead. The sudden truce comes just hours after a massive escalation threatened to derail a broader, newly signed U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The intense cross-border violence reached a boiling point on Friday when Israeli airstrikes killed at least 47 people and wounded 97 others across Lebanon, targeting 80 sites linked to the Iran-backed group. In response, Hezbollah ambushed Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, destroying three tanks and killing four Israeli soldiers. Despite the heavy bloodshed and fiery rhetoric from far-right Israeli ministers demanding continued military action, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed by Friday afternoon that the ceasefire was officially in effect, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The agreement aligns with the landmark U.S.-Iran deal finalized on Thursday, which calls for a permanent cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East.

While Israel previously insisted its campaign in Lebanon was a separate conflict, intense diplomatic pressure—including sharp rebukes from U.S. Vice President JD Vance toward hardline members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet—ultimately pushed both sides toward the negotiating table. The deal framework guarantees Israel's right to self-defense but heavily emphasizes restoring Lebanon's sovereignty after months of conflict that has displaced over a million people.

News.Az