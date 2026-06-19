Two trains collide near Bedford, causing serious injuries - VIDEO

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Two trains have collided near Bedford, with reports indicating that several people on board have sustained serious injuries.

Videos from the scene taken by passengers show what appear to be two East Midlands Railways trains that have run into one another. The graphic videos show injured passengers covered in blood on the train’s floor, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

The front train is believed to have stopped owing to a safety system fault. The second train then collided with the back of it.

Five air ambulance helicopters are at the scene of the Bedford train crash, according to flight tracking data reviewed by The Telegraph. A police helicopter is also orbiting the scene.

More than 30 emergency vehicles are reportedly attending the scene.

All lines are closed and no trains are running on East Midlands Railway services out of St Pancras for the remainder of the day.

“Passengers are advised not to travel,” National Rail Enquiries said.

News.Az