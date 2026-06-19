‘Elf’ actor Faizon Love appears in wheelchair at Florida court

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Actor Faizon Love made a striking appearance in a Florida courtroom on Friday, arriving in a wheelchair and wrist shackles for his first hearing following a recent arrest on an outstanding warrant. The 58-year-old Elf and Friday star is facing two contempt of court charges linked to an ongoing child support dispute in Hillsborough County.

According to court proceedings, Love's ex-wife, Tiffany Lee, claims the actor owes $250,000 in back child support, arguing he has ignored multiple court orders and failed to make his mandated $2,500 monthly payments for years. Love's legal team vehemently countered with claims of extreme financial hardship, stating the actor is currently homeless, drives a 1999 vehicle, and relies entirely on friends for financial survival. Love testified that he generated only $13,000 in gross income over the last five years combined, earning $0 in 2025, News.Az reports, citing NY Post.

Lee countered during a video call, alleging Love explicitly stated he would stop working and cancel shows just to avoid paying her.

The judge ultimately ordered Love's release from custody on Friday, granting him until July 1 to compile a comprehensive financial statement proving his inability to pay. This arrest follows a separate 16-day jail stint in California two weeks ago, adding to a string of legal troubles for the veteran comedic actor.

News.Az