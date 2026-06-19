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Precision strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have plunged Russian military logistics in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine into a critical state. Fresh satellite imagery and reports from the Ukrainian General Staff confirm severe structural damage to key road and railway bridges, forcing Russian forces to rely on slow, makeshift bypasses to sustain their front-line troops.

According to monitoring data, a vital road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near Armiansk has suffered catastrophic damage, forcing the Russian military to bulldoze an earthen bypass that has already caused massive bottlenecks of cargo trucks. In Chonhar and Henichesk, permanent bridges have been reduced to single-lane traffic for light passenger vehicles only. To keep military and civilian cargo moving, Russia has deployed temporary pontoon ferries and begun constructing additional earthworks, though these alternative routes significantly slow down force deployment across the Kherson and Crimean fronts, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The paralyzing blow to road networks follows a wave of deep-rear strikes targeting Russia's rail logistics.

Over a 24-hour period spanning June 18 and June 19, Ukrainian units successfully struck strategic railway bridges near Razdolne and Vladyslavivka, alongside drone command posts, an equipment hub in Severodonetsk, and a major fuel depot in Mariupol. Ukrainian defense officials stated that the combined pressure from missile and unmanned systems is systematically transforming the occupied peninsula into an isolated island, cutting off the Russian grouping from reliable reinforcement.

News.Az