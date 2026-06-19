Prime Minister Mark Carney praises Canada's historic World Cup win

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Canada secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup finals victory with a dominant 6-0 thrashing of Qatar in Vancouver, though the historic milestone was heavily overshadowed by a devastating injury. Midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a broken leg following a severe tackle from behind by Qatar's Assim Madibo, an incident that initially sparked a furious on-field confrontation and led to a upgraded red card for the Qatari player.

Following the emotional match at BC Place, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the locker room to commend the squad's resilience. In a video shared to his Instagram account, Carney praised the players for maintaining their composure and rallying behind Koné, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a poignant moment during the match, substitute Nathan Saliba scored moments after replacing his injured teammate, celebrating by holding Koné's number eight jersey aloft for the crowd.

With the spectacular win, Canada moves to the top of Group B on goal difference, sitting level at four points with Switzerland. Head coach Jesse Marsch's squad will next face the Swiss team to determine who will claim the top spot in the group as the tournament progresses.

News.Az