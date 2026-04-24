News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
23.1°C
73.6°F
Feels like:
25.1°C
25.1°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Private Gardens
Tag:
Private Gardens
The rise and resilience of villa living in Dubai: A guide to modern single-family homes
Dubai’s villas combine generous square footage, private gardens, and access to beaches, golf courses, and parks, all within master-planned neighborhoods.
24 Apr 2026-13:05
Latest News
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops 'Pitt' from her name
Russia China ties stabilising force in world Putin says before Xi talks
Germany begins selling stake in bailed-out Uniper
Trump’s influence faces new test in key state primaries
What Putin and Xi will discuss in Beijing revealed
Mark Fuhrman, OJ Simpson trial detective, dies at 74
Poland instead of Moscow: Magyar’s first visit strikes at Orbán’s legacy
WHO rings alarm over rapid spread of deadly Ebola outbreak
Formula 1: Mercedes block Kimi Antonelli’s planned Nürburgring debut
Slovakia seeks 10-year Azerbaijan gas deal to replace Russia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31