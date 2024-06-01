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Russian Fighter Aircraft
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The European Union’s 20th sanctions package now targets rubber and vulcanized rubber products to limit tire production for Russian military aircraft, covering both raw materials and finished goods critical for building combat planes.05 May 2026-18:47
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On September 21, NATO fighter jets were scrambled again to intercept the Russian military aircraft.22 Sep 2025-04:58
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The Polish Armed Forces scrambled planes early in the morning of June 1 due to Russian aviation activity. This was reported on the page of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.01 Jun 2024-16:16
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