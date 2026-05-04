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Sarcopenia
Tag:
Sarcopenia
Study links Thalassemia to increased risk of reduced muscle function
A recent study highlighted by Hematology Advisor suggests that individuals with thalassemia are at a significantly higher risk for reduced muscle function and sarcopenia.
04 May 2026-18:32
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