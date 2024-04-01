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Saudi Embassy
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Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has met with Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.30 Apr 2026-22:59
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The U.S. Department of State has issued an urgent warning to American citizens in Saudi Arabia, advising them to remain indoors following reports of potential threats targeting locations associated with U.S. nationals.31 Mar 2026-23:05
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Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it has resumed operations at its diplomatic mission in Kabul, more than three years after withdrawing its diplomats following the chaos surrounding the Taliban's rise to power, News.Az citing the Voice of America.23 Dec 2024-04:22
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