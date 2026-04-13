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Self-nurturing
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Tesla has been authorised to test its supervised self-driving software on public roads in the Belgian region of Flanders, marking another in the company’s European expansion of autonomous driving trials.
13 May 2026-17:15
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A new rumor surrounding Tesla and its next-generation AI chips is drawing attention across the semiconductor industry, with speculation that the company could shift part of its future AI6.5 chip production from TSMC to Intel.13 May 2026-09:55
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Tesla is running into some real friction in Europe as it pushes to get its Full Self Driving system approved, with regulators raising concerns that could slow things down.05 May 2026-16:39
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Scientific research into metacognition—the brain's ability to think about its own thinking—reveals that self-awareness is an automatic biological process used to evaluate decision-making.27 Apr 2026-10:36
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Elon Musk said Wednesday that millions of Tesla owners will need hardware upgrades to run a future version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software that does not require human supervision, reversing years of assurances that existing vehicles would be capable of supporting it.23 Apr 2026-12:47
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A thought leadership looks at how Yasam Ayavefe builds lasting ventures through structure, patience, trust, and long-term discipline.17 Apr 2026-18:32
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Japanese police on Tuesday rearrested Kodai Murata, second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF), who is suspected of violating Japan's Firearms and Swords Control Law by forcibly breaking into the Chinese Embassy in Japan on March 24, according to Japanese media reports. Previously, he had been arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the Chinese Embassy in Japan.14 Apr 2026-14:05
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The Netherlands’ vehicle authority has informed the European Commission of its plan to seek EU-wide approval for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, according to a senior regulator.13 Apr 2026-17:57
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Tesla has secured its first regulatory approval in Europe to deploy its self-driving technology, with the Netherlands becoming the launch market for the milestone rollout.13 Apr 2026-14:15
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