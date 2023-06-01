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Seminary
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For twenty years, a popular Rome souvenir depicting close-ups of young, attractive men in priestly attire has adorned many walls, but it has now come to light that most of these figures are not actually clergy.21 May 2026-01:01
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The chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) has defended the institution’s decision to invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog as a commencement speaker, saying public misstatements had prompted a need to clarify the facts surrounding the invitation.15 May 2026-10:18
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