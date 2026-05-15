Jewish Theological Seminary defends invitation to Israeli president Isaac Herzog

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The chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) has defended the institution’s decision to invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog as a commencement speaker, saying public misstatements had prompted a need to clarify the facts surrounding the invitation.

In a statement, the chancellor said Herzog’s leadership and public service reflect the values and principles central to JTS’s long-standing commitment to Israel and its vision of Zionism, News.Az reports, citing Forward.

He added that Herzog’s advocacy for strengthening Israeli democracy and support for a two-state solution were consistent with the seminary’s mission. The statement also confirmed that Herzog will no longer attend the commencement in person but will deliver his address virtually and receive an honorary degree at a later date.

The chancellor said JTS aims to remain a forum for respectful disagreement and acknowledged that the decision to invite Herzog had generated differing views within the Jewish community and beyond.

He also said it was regrettable that public debate around the invitation had been overshadowed by what he described as a media spectacle. The statement noted that some students from joint programs with Barnard College and Columbia University had expressed opposition to Herzog’s selection as commencement speaker.

News.Az