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Sheikh
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President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday.04 May 2026-19:16
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Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar at the Maximos Mansion during the Sheikh’s visit to Greece.29 Apr 2026-16:03
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Kuwait and the United States have convened a high-level round of political consultations in Washington to bolster their strategic partnership and address escalating regional tensions.28 Apr 2026-10:53
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Dubai has unveiled new details of its AED34bn ($9.26bn) Gold Line metro project, a 42km route with 18 stations set to serve 1.5m residents and connect 55 major developments across the emirate.24 Apr 2026-16:53
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Alpha Dhabi Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, has earmarked a dividend of AED2 billion ($545 million) for 2025 after reporting higher annual revenue.16 Apr 2026-11:42
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met Abdinur Dahir Fidow, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Azerbaijan, to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral relations.14 Apr 2026-15:44
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Somalia's bicameral parliament on Wednesday approved the country's new constitution following a protracted process that spanned more than 13 years.04 Mar 2026-21:20
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When the laureates of the Sheikh Zayed Foundation’s Human Fraternity Award for 2026 were announced, the choice came as no surprise. Azerbaijan and Armenia are the only two countries to have endured a decades-long, bloody conflict and yet found within themselves the strength and wisdom to embark on a path toward peace. Baku and Yerevan are pursuing this path without international mediations, without endless and fruitless debates, and without meaningless meetings.05 Feb 2026-09:46
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