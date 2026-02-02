When the laureates of the Sheikh Zayed Foundation’s Human Fraternity Award for 2026 were announced, the choice came as no surprise. Azerbaijan and Armenia are the only two countries to have endured a decades-long, bloody conflict and yet found within themselves the strength and wisdom to embark on a path toward peace. Baku and Yerevan are pursuing this path without international mediations, without endless and fruitless debates, and without meaningless meetings.

05 Feb 2026-09:46