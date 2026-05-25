Man detained after assault on woman at Baku Seaside Boulevard - VIDEO

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Police in Baku have arrested a man following an assault on a young woman along the Seaside Boulevard, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident came to light after the victim, later identified as gymnastics coach N. Karimova, posted a video statement on social media detailing the encounter. Karimova stated that she was recording a video near the Deniz Mall shopping center on the afternoon of May 22 when an unknown man approached her from behind, made lewd remarks, and subjected her to unwanted physical contact, News.Az reports, citing Oxu.Az.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazrin Karimova (@nezmez)





When the victim resisted and defended herself using her camera tripod, the assailant struck her in the jaw with his fist, she said. He then pulled out a knife and approached her. Fortunately, a passerby noticed the incident and shouted, distracting the attacker long enough for Karimova to escape and seek help from park security.

Following an immediate investigation, police identified and detained 47-year-old Shamkhal Najafov on suspicion of assault and hooliganism. During a search, officers discovered and seized three cutting and piercing instruments classified as cold weapons from the suspect.

Legal and disciplinary proceedings are currently underway against Najafov as authorities continue to investigate the case.

News.Az