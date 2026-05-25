BTS sells out four massive stadium shows in Las Vegas

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Global pop icons BTS have completely sold out all four dates of their ARIRANG World Tour stop at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, spanning May 23 through May 28, 2026.

The four-night residency marks a monumental milestone for the South Korean septet, serving as their first major international performances since all seven members successfully completed their mandatory South Korean military service. The group officially announced their highly anticipated reunion in July 2025, and the massive scale of the ARIRANG tour proves that global demand for the band has only intensified during their hiatus, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

The 65,000-capacity, climate-controlled stadium will open its doors at 5:30 PM for each of the 8:00 PM showtimes. To accommodate the massive influx of fans, parking lots are opening early at 8:30 AM. Attendees should note that Allegiant Stadium operates as a strictly cashless venue for all merchandise and concessions.

The ARIRANG tour—named after a traditional Korean folk song to celebrate the band’s cultural roots—kicked off in Seoul on March 21, drawing a record-breaking 18.4 million global viewers during its first week streaming on Netflix. According to tour promoter Live Nation Entertainment, every single North American and European stadium date has already sold out.

The 2026 setlist offers fans a 2-to-2.5-hour experience, balancing classic hits like "Dynamite," "Butter," and "FAKE LOVE" with brand-new tracks from their 2026 comeback album, including "Hooligan" and "Aliens." The production value is reportedly a major step up from their 2021–2022 stadium runs, utilizing an innovative 360-degree stage design to maximize fan interaction alongside intricate group choreography and specialized sub-unit performances.

While face-value tickets through Ticketmaster are entirely gone, a highly competitive secondary resale market remains active on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek, with ticket prices fluctuating wildly from $130 to upwards of $1,700.

For the broader K-pop industry, BTS’s triumphant stadium run serves as a crucial case study, proving that top-tier music acts can maintain absolute commercial dominance in western markets even after an extended mandatory military hiatus. Following their Las Vegas residency, BTS is scheduled to continue the North American leg of their eight-month tour with stops in Los Angeles and other major cities before heading to Europe and Latin America.

News.Az