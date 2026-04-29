Greece and Qatar to strengthen defense and energy ties after Athens summit

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Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar at the Maximos Mansion during the Sheikh’s visit to Greece.

The two leaders discussed matters in a highly critical international context, focusing on regional developments and the further enhancement of bilateral economic cooperation, News.Az reports, citing EN.Protothema.

Mitsotakis expressed his appreciation for the Emir’s visit, underlining the importance of dialogue: “I value the fact that you are here to discuss the concerning regional developments, as well as our bilateral economic cooperation, which keeps growing stronger.”He also recalled Greece’s long-standing position, noting that “Greece stood by all the Gulf countries” and supported Qatar “against an unprovoked attack.”

The Prime Minister particularly welcomed Qatar’s efforts to de-escalate tensions: “We appreciate your country’s efforts toward a ceasefire and the establishment of a sustainable peace, so that we can ensure permanent freedom of navigation in the region and overcome the consequences that are affecting all economies.”

On the economic front, Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s progress: “I welcome Qatar’s commitment to invest in Greece. Our economy has made major strides. We have recorded the largest debt reduction as a percentage of GDP in OECD history and are growing faster than other EU countries.” He added that he is optimistic a “new chapter in our economic cooperation” is now opening.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, noted the frequent contacts between the two sides recently: “We have spoken many times during this period.” He thanked Greece for its supportive stance, saying: “I want to thank you and your country for standing by your friends in this conflict. We appreciate your country’s efforts.”

News.Az