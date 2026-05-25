Rubio to visit Armenia on 26 May

Rubio to visit Armenia on 26 May

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Armenia on 26 May.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rubio will hold talks with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Following the meeting, the two ministers are expected to make statements to the press, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

The ministry said a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed during the visit.

Afterwards, Mirzoyan will hold a separate press conference with media representatives.

News.Az