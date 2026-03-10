Strait Of Hormu

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Japan's Nikkei heads for 8-month weekly high on earnings optimism
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Netanyahu denies a Lebanon ceasefire while calling for direct negotiations
Massive search underway for escaped South Korean zoo wolf
Pregnant woman fatally shot after honking at man in car park
1.9 billion-year-old bedrock to house first permanent nuclear waste site
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